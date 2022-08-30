New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted at a common friend's birthday bash last night and the pictures from the glam nightout surfaced online. It happened to be the birthday party of their friend called Shruti Chauhan.

Shruti Chauhan, who has featured in a few music videos, also had a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. She shared her inside party photos online with a long beautiful note thanking everyone. "Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it.It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone Wearing @10.30.pm__ HMU @makeup_hairbynidhi"

Aryan wore a jacket, and black tee with denim, looking dapper as usual. Isabelle oozed oomph in a little black dress. On the work front, she made her debut with Time to Dance and has Suswagatam Khushamadeed, as her upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Aryan Khan's big screen Bollywood debut.