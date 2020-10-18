As Navratri begins, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares old tweet of late star, remembers mother in heartfelt post

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an old message from the late star on Navratri and remembered their mother in a heartwarming post.

Shweta's first post was dedicated to their mother on the eve of Navratri. She wrote, "Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. Let's start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength."

Later, she shared Sushant's 2019 tweet, wherein he had wished everyone during Navratri. Shweta posted a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, "Message from Bhai. Struggle God-ward! #SwamiVivekananda #ImmortalSushant."

Shweta has been at the forefront of the #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

A few days ago, she went off social media briefly leading to several speculations. However, Shweta was back in some time and via a post, she revealed why she had to deactivate the accounts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case for over two months at the request of the Bihar government which registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had joined the probe, which was initially conducted by the Mumbai Police.