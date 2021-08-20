हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reminisces first day of shooting Ankahi Kahaniya post COVID first wave

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently shared an old video taken after the first COVID wave in which she was seen shooting for the anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

New Delhi: Multi-talented filmmaker, author Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari today took to her social media to share her first day on a shoot in November 2020 after the relaxation of lockdown was put in place. 

She shared, "One day in November 2020 post first wave pandemic, A 'how to comprehend a new way of working me taking the first shot for #ankahikahaniya with @nowitsabhi inside the Auto. Arriving on 17 Sep 2021 on @netflix_in" 

 

The trailer of Ankahi Kahaniya released yesterday and is being loved by the audiences. Ashwiny's novel has received heaps of praises and has lived up to the hype. 

The filmmaker is also ready to debut in the OTT world with the web series 'Faadu' on Sony LIV and docu-drama 'BREAKPOINT' on Zee5. Also, is currently working on the life story of Mr Narayana Murthy and Mrs Sudha Murthy, which she considers her most cherished project.

