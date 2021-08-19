हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhishek Banerjee

Pataal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee pinning high hopes on Helmet and Ankahi Kahaniya!

‘Helmet’ is a comedy-drama that brings together the hit pairing of Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurrana post ‘Stree’ and ‘Ankahi’ Kahaniya’ is high on emotions and promises to take viewers through winding paths of longing and love. 

Pataal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee pinning high hopes on Helmet and Ankahi Kahaniya!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to enthral audiences with his two upcoming films, including ‘Helmet’ and ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’. Interestingly, both the films were announced on the same day. ‘Helmet’ trailer was launched a day back and ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ makers have decided to release the film on September 17, 2021.

‘Helmet’ is a comedy-drama that brings together the hit pairing of Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurrana post ‘Stree’ and ‘Ankahi’ Kahaniya’ is high on emotions and promises to take viewers through winding paths of longing and love. An excited Abhishek took to his social media to share the news of his movie announcements with his followers and fans. 

Abhishek informs, “‘Helmet’ was shot during pre-pandemic time with a lot of masti with friends and goof-ups on set and I believe it’s going to be a full-on entertainment. It’s been almost two years that I have been waiting for its release and I am really looking forward to it. On the other hand, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is an emotional drama, which was shot just after the first lockdown and it was a completely different experience of shooting the film. I am very excited about having two announcements in one day. What else can an actor ask for?

Besides these two exciting projects, Abhishek boasts an interesting lineup of films including ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ Dostana 2’ and his debut in a Telegu thriller.

Tags:
Abhishek BanerjeeHelmethelmet trailerAnkahi KahaniyaPataal Lok actorPataal Lok
