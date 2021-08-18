हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi turns 4, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares BTS photos!

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has concluded a project which involves Leander Peas and Mahesh Bhupathi. She has now shared BTS pictures from one of her most loved movies.

Kriti Sanon&#039;s Bareilly Ki Barfi turns 4, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares BTS photos!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to her social media handle to share unseen pictures from her Bareilly Ki Barfi days. As the movie completed 4 years of launch, the director shared a bunch of photos where she could be seen chatting with the cast and crew and it just brings back so many memories.

She wrote in the caption: "4 years #bareillykibarfi thankyou for all the love @ayushmannk @kritisanon @rajkummar_rao @jungleepictures @brstudiosllp"

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Saon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi also had Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the audiences and was another win for Ashwiny at the Box-office level as well as critically.

Ashwiny's upcoming projects include a docu-drama titled 'BREAKPOINT' which will release on ZEE 5. She is also set to make her OTT debut on Sony LIV with the web series 'Faadu'. 

Lastly, she is working on the life story of Mr Narayana Murthy and Mrs Sudha Murthy.

 

