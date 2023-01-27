Athiya Shetty drops Adorable Clicks from Haldi Ceremony with KL Rahul ft Ahan Shetty: Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood star Athiya Shetty, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The pictures of their wedding ceremony took internet by storm and now, both the newlyweds have shared clicks from their pre-wedding ceremony and fans are in love.

Athiya shared a series of pictures from her Haldi ceremony ft. KL and Ahan Shetty. Athiya posted the pics with caption: 'Sukh'. Sukh means 'Happiness' in English. Rahul and Athiya got married on January 23 at a lavish farmhouse of his father-in-law Suniel Shetty. KL Rahul also shared some adorable clicks from their haldi ceremony on Instagram with the same caption.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandal farmhouse. After a 4-year romance, Athiya and her cricketer beau KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala. Athiya shared the pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul and wrote, " “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The couple looked absolutely stunning in the clicks as both donned in pastel ethnic outfits. Athiya and KL are all smiles for the camera as they pose in their wedding outfit.