Avika Gor squashes rumours of 'secret child' with 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Manish Raisinghan, says 'he's almost my dad's age!'

New Delhi: Popular television turned movie star, Avika Gor hogged the limelight for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies.

Later, she also starred in 'Sausural Simar Ka' as Roli alongside Manish Raisinghan who she had a close bond with. Due to their strong relationship, several rumours started floating around about them in a romantic relationship and supposedly having a secret 'child together'.

In a recent conversation with Radio Host Siddharth Kannan, Avika opened about their relationship and the ludicrous rumours surrounding it.

She said, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a child but kept it a secret). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (He's a bit younger than my father but almost his age)," she added.

The two actors co-starred as husband and wife in the popular TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The duo was so convincing as an on-screen couple that fans actually started linking them as a real couple. Many reports emerged that stated Avika and Manish were dating but they always denied the same in interviews.