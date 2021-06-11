Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor refuses to endorse fairness creams, says 'there was a time I didn't like what I saw in the mirror'

New Delhi: Popular television turned movie star, Avika Gor hogged the limelight for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies. Recently, she refused to endorse beauty creams and hit back to headlines.

Avika Gor told Times of India, "Unfortunately we have been fed the wrong notion when it comes to the idea of an ideal beauty standard. Over the years we have seen so many advertisements where being fair is considered to be beautiful and I have never been comfortable with this idea. Being fair cannot be equivalent to your overall personality. Another reason why I refused to endorse these products is that I know that this kind of unrealistic approach towards the concept of beauty can have a lasting impression on young minds."

"As an actor, it was a conscious decision to not degrade anyone but to send out the right message. Being fair won’t make you confident and beautiful, but it’s your work ethics, your thinking, talent, and overall personality that matters the most as these will be your defining qualities", she added.

Avika Gor further added, "Beauty for me is all about being happy and comfortable in your skin. There was a time when I was doing great on the work front but I still doubted my talents and felt ugly. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror. But the day I shifted my perspective, started taking care of my body, loving myself, eating right, and staying happy, that’s when the change happened. It also helped me a lot in my weight loss journey."

The 23-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.