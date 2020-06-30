'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan marries Sangeita Chauhaan in Mumbai

New Delhi: TV actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan married in a low-key ceremony in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their lockdown wedding was attended by just family members while friends watched the ceremony over a video call.

Pictures of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony has made to social media and shared by their fan clubs. Manish wore a pink kurta-pjyama set with a jacket while Sangeita chose a pink suit with bridal chooda and kundan jewellery. The couple also sported masks matching their outfits.

Take a look at some pictures and videos from their wedding:

Ahead of the ceremony, Sangeita took to social media to share their wedding invite and narrated their love story with pictures.

"It's finally official! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! This was the time when I met him first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals soon for the kind of person he is... still can’t believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! Manish, I love you. Thank you for choosing me."

Meanwhile, Maniesh wrote, "Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega. shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... That's what this lovely lady is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life with me. God save her."

Maniesh and Sangeita first met on the sets of 'Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan' and love blossomed between the two soon. Maniesh is also known for his role in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.