Avinash Sachdev Hosts Grand Bash On His 37th Birthday, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Aashika Bhatia Attend

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and actor Avinash Sachdev turned a year older on Augsut 22 and to celebrate the occasion, he hosted a grand birthday bash and invited his friends from the industry. Avinash's close friend and BB OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz was seen cutting the cake with Avinash. They even posed together for the cameras at the event.

Falaq was seen in a bright fuchsia-cloured halter neck dress.

Bebika Dhurve, who was seen in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, was seen attending Avinash's birthday bash. She wore a sequined hoodie and a ripped pair of denims. A dentist and astrologer-turned-actress, The actress shared that currently she is resting but soon she shall update fans about her upcoming projects. Bebika said, "36 ka tag hatt chuka hai, finally he is growing and he did set a strong example in the show as well. We are here to cherish his 37th birthday and his journey."

Aashika Bhatia, who entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2, attended Avinash's birthday bash, held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. She came dressed up in a black shimmery jumpsuit.

A few other TV celebs including Aashita Dhawan, Shailesh Gulbani, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchantt and others were also seen attending the birthday bash and shared their best wishes for Avinash Sachdev.

The buzz is strong that Avinash Sachdev will join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17. Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, who were also seen in BB OTT 2 are rumoured to be doing the next season of Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no confirmation to the same.