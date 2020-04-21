Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate daughter Varushka’s birthday in unique way amid lockdown

New Delhi: Star couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap made sure their daughter Varushka’s birthday is unique even if she cannot celebrate the day with her family and friends due to the coronavirus lockdown. Varushka turned six today and the doting parents decorated the house for a quarantine party with DIY (Do It Yourself) materials. From paper fans to birthday banner, Ayushmann, Tahira, Varushka and their son Virajveer made all of them together with whatever stationery was available at home.

Tahira has shared a detailed video of how they started prepping for the in-house party and how they did the things up.

“Happy birthday Varushka. This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6-year-old! We tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you,” Tahira captioned her post.

Watch the video here and take notes on hosting a DIY birthday party:

Posting a happy family picture, Ayushmann wrote, “Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever.”

It indeed will be a special birthday for Varushka, Ayushmann and Tahira!

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. The family stays in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ along with Amitabh Bachchan.