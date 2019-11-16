close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana decodes real masculinity

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been redefining the concept of hero and heroism in Bollywood with his choice of roles. The consecutive success of his past seven films, as well as the recognition these films have fetched him, proves that the actor has succeeded to a large extent in changing popular perceptions of on-screen masculinity.

Ayushmann Khurrana decodes real masculinity

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been redefining the concept of hero and heroism in Bollywood with his choice of roles. The consecutive success of his past seven films, as well as the recognition these films have fetched him, proves that the actor has succeeded to a large extent in changing popular perceptions of on-screen masculinity.

If playing the common man with a touch of realism, and yet not losing out on the entertainment quotient, has been the key to his success, Ayushmann has now delivered an inspirational speech on his notion of what real men should be like.

He recently posted a three-minute video for the men's grooming brand the Man Company, where he shunned many misplaced notions about what men should be like, which society continues to harbour.

In the video titled "What Makes A True Gentleman", the actor draws from personal experiences to make his point.

"Mujhe na hero, na saviour, na superman banna tha. Jo ro sake, jo ga sake. Kisi ko bacha paye to bacha sake, aisa man banna tha," he said in the video, reports news18.com.

