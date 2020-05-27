हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana on Taapsee Pannu: Our sense of humour, script are similar

The two actors were recently seen together in a celebrity talk show.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Taapsee Pannu: Our sense of humour, script are similar

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu have more than their professional calling in common.

Ayushmann recently opened up about becoming friends with Taapsee. He said: "We saw the North Indian connection in each other. Our sense of humour and script sense are also very similar. And we both love Anubhav Sinha (director). I am sure he will be the one to bring both of us together on screen."

While Sinha directed Taapsee in "Mulk" and "Thappad", Ayushmann starred in the director's "Article 15" last year.

The two actors were recently seen together in a celebrity talk show.

Commenting on being seen with Ayushmann, Taapsee said: "Apart from one commercial that we did together and award shows, we have never shared the screen before ZEE5's ‘Yaar Ka Punchnama' show. We became friends because we bumped into each other at a lot of places and even though Ayushmann might not remember, I met him for the first time after his movie 'Vicky Donor' released, in front of a Barista."

"Vicky Donor" was Ayushmann's debut film that had released back in 2012. Since then he has given a string of hit films including "Andhadhun" and "Badhaai Ho".

Taapsee has also grown as an actor and proved her skills in movies like "Pink" and "Saand Ki Aankh".

Earlier this year, Taapsee was in news after a producer called her "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana". Her reply won many hearts as she said: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu?"

 

