Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his role in 'Doctor G', says 'playing a doctor on screen is a...'

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on the 14th of October. 

New Delhi: The audience has loved the struggles of Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Doctor Uday Gupta, in the genecology department, which is exclusively populated by women, after watching the teaser for the upcoming medical school comedy-drama "Doctor G." 

Now,The producers have released a behind-the-scenes video with some interesting revelations, giving a sneak peek into the world of Doctor G and Ayushmann Khurrana's preparation for playing a doctor for the first time on television.

Having essayed various kinds of unique roles on the screen Ayushmann will be seen bringing yet another character unconventional character as a Male Genecology. Ayushmann While sharing his dream of becoming a doctor in real life said, "I wanted to be a doctor in life, nobody knows about it. I tried Physics, chemistry, and bio in the 11th and 12th. I have even given PMT exams, CBSE PMT Karnataka CET, all these exams I had gone through the drill. Not in real life, but at least I become a doctor in the film."

While speaking about the film, Ayushmann added, "It's a beautiful script, and playing a doctor on screen is a dream come true." 

Here is the video posted by the makers on twitter:

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th of October.

