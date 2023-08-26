trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653685
B-Town Hot BFFs Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Steal Spotlight, Duo Spotted At Mumbai Restaurant

B-Town new besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were joined by a friend as they visited a plush Mumbai restaurant on Friday night. 

New Delhi: B-Town's two stunning ladies - Disha Patani and Mouni Roy decided to spend the Friday evening in each other's company. The ladies stepped out and treated themselves at the famous Mizu restaurant in Bandra. As expected, both Disha and Mouni turned heads with their glamorous appearances and the great bond they shared with each other. 

Disha Patani donned a blue-green bodycon outfit for the evening and teamed it with golden footwear and a beige handbag. Mouni, on the other hand, wore a mini bodycon outfit and carried a white sling bag. The actresses looked pretty as ever as they made their latest joint appearance. 

Take a look at a video featuring Disha and Mouni at a plush restaurant in Mumbai: 

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Disha's friendship started on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were part of a group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip. In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

Ever since, the two gorgeous girls have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Recently, the two twinned in same pretty pink short dresses on Disha's birthday and the pictures went viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Project K and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.

