Bala

'Bala' Ayushmann meets 'Bigg Boss' Salman Khan

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam were seen on the sets of "Bigg Boss 13" promoting their forthcoming release "Bala" along with host Salman Khan.

In the to-be aired episode, Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami chatted with Salman and danced on the songs from their film on the Colors' controversial reality show.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7.

"Bala" was initially scheduled to release on November 1 along with "Ujda Chaman", but a clash of the similar-themed films has been avoided.

