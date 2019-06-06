close

Bella Thorne praises Taylor Swift for LGBTQ petition

Washington: American singer Taylor Swift, who recently started a petition for the passage of the Equality Act in support of the LGBTQ community, has earned praise by singer and actress Bella Thorne for her initiative. 

Thorne, a bisexual, was spotted at a Pride Month event where she talked about the petition and said, "I think that that`s an amazing idea. A hundred percent. Sign it away, let me sign it and I`ll post about it." 

However, 'The DUFF' actor also expressed her doubtfulness at the government's capability to provide practical change for the community. 

"In my personal opinion, do I think the government will change? No, I don`t. I think they`re f***** f*****. And no matter what we say and do, unless we start a literal revolution in a sense and unfortunately those always take violence to ever be heard, ... the government is never going to change."

She added, "We can sign petitions all day and that`s helping, we're moving forward ... They`ll never change. They out here believing the same shit, no matter if you sign a petition, but I love the idea. And I will sign it, because if something is a step in the right direction, I will take that step."

The actor further emphasized that change must also be done in children's upbringing and mindset to make society more acceptable. More than 1,30,000 people had signed Swift's call, which reads in part, "The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable."

 

