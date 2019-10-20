close

Vaani Kapoor

Belle of the ball! Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp in a red lehenga—Pics

Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Rebecca Dewan at a fashion event in Bandra. She walked the ramp in a red lehenga and looked gorgeous as always.

Belle of the ball! Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp in a red lehenga—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Rebecca Dewan at a fashion event in Bandra. The fourth edition of 'The Wedding Junction' was organised in Mumbai and saw some popular faces of Bollywood in attendance.

Vaani walked the ramp in a red lehenga and looked gorgeous as always. The look was further enhanced by a statement neckpiece, rings, and matching red bangles. 

Check out her pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

We bet you couldn't look away from your screen after those pics!

Earlier this month, she also walked the ramp for designer Nikhita Tandon at the India Runway Week organised in Delhi. The actress looked graceful in a fish-cut golden gown with a thigh-high slit.

On the film front, Vaani's latest release 'War' took the box office by storm the moment it released. The film is now a part of the coveted Rs 200 crore club and is still going strong in theatres.

The action-entertainer has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff playing the lead roles.

Vaani will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera. It is scheduled to release on July 30, 2020.

Vaani Kapoorwar
