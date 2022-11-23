Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's cosy 'romantic hangover' dance with partner Yash Dasgupta is all things LOVE - Watch

New Delhi: Bengali actress and TMC MP, Nusrat Jahan is avid social media user. The new mommy is happy with actor-partner Yash Dasgupta and would like to keep it that way. Recently, the duo shared a Reel on Instagram and we must say its all things LOVE! The romantic video on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale track is a must watch.

Dressed in yellow, Nusrat looks gorgeous and Yash dons dapper in white shirt and blue denims. She captioned the post: Romantic Hangover #srk #romance #music #therapy #throwbackthursday #lovereels #instagood #instalove #instareels @bipradip_chakraborty @kiara_sen111 @siladitya_dutta @abinashbhowmick_official @brushofpritam @himadrib19 @sujitdas466 @sanjuktan @avi_shake__

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation. However, in June last year, Nusrat announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

Meanwhile, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021. A viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

Nusrat is in a happy relationship with Yash and the two often share posts on social media.