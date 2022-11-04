Berlian Films is breaking barriers with A. S. Media Recipes, read on to know more

New Delhi: When we talk about the sector of line production, the most common and best names that come to our mind are A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. and Berlian Films Ltd. The renowned production houses are breaking the barriers of line production with their creative ideas and ways!

The importance of line production for any film is known by all, it's not just a mere fact but yes from selecting the best resources to finding the perfect location, both companies contribute to several important factors in the filmmaking sector.

A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. and Berlian Films Ltd. the power duo have evolved in the film industry extraordinarily with the quality of services they provide. They have contributed with their best services in Hollywood and other Indian regional films along with several Bollywood and South Indian films.

The directors of Berlian Films Ltd. and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd., Rajesh Rajput and Santosh Shetty, both have a wealth of experience in fields related to line production. Rajesh Rajput with over 19 years of experience and Santosh Shetty with more than 12 years of experience came together to collaborate on several successful south and Bollywood films.

Speaking of Mr. Rajesh Rajput has worked as an assistant director with multiple renowned directors on numerous Bollywood and regional films throughout his long career. He has committed for a very long time too and contributed significantly to the film industry. Mr. Rajesh is bestowing the world of cinema with his incredible efforts.

In contrast, renowned line producer Mr. Santosh Shetty has worked with all major Indian production companies. He is elevating line production through his creative thinking and vision. With his years of film business experience, Mr. Santosh brings the best line production and offers the best as well as efficient services to the media.

Serving the entertainment industry with services that are both cost-effective and of premium quality is the mission and vision of both companies. During the pandemic period, when the price of line production rose on a national as well as international scale; A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. and Berlian Films Ltd. both offered services at the best cost.

Berlian Films Ltd. and A. S. Media Recipes Pvt. Ltd. offer vast services for global productions of films, commercials, TV shows, and web series in a collaboration with their international vendors. Not only this, they provide every tool and essential required for shooting. Both businesses develop unforgettable experiences for visual media. They are not only limited to line production, as both of the firms provide services that include pre-and post-production. They are with you, from conception to final release!