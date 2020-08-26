Bhumi Pednekar pitches for masks: If you really care, please wear

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has come up with a new slogan to encourage people to wear masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you really care, please wear," wrote Bhumi on Instagram.

The actress, who is also an environmental activist, posted her message with a picture in which she is dressed in a striped T-shirt, teamed with a white shirt and a blush pink embellished mask.

Bhumi was last seen in "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", where she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".