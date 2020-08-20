Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla comes to fan's rescue whose father battles COVID-19

New Delhi: The winner of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla has once again won a million hearts with his gesture. The actor, who got massive fan support during the show came to the rescue of his fan, whose father battled a deadly coronavirus.

Sidharth's fan took to Twitter and wrote: Dear @sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please @Sid_ShuklaFC @Siddians @aashiiixo

The TV actor replied saying: Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you

Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him.. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and his mother have been associated with Brahmakumaris for long. In fact, soon after his 'Bigg Boss 13' win, he along with his mom inaugrated a new ward at their hospital in Mumbai.

The actor's noble gesture has won a million hearts as Sid has previously too been associated with charitable work.