हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz suffers injuries after being attacked on streets while cycling

Asim Riaz took to his Instagram stories to share the ordeal with fans and said he suffered injuries on his shoulder, knees and arms.

Bigg Boss 13&#039;s Asim Riaz suffers injuries after being attacked on streets while cycling
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@asimriaz77.official

New Delhi: Actor-model Asim Riaz of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame was allegedly attacked by some unknown people while he was cycling on the streets on Wednesday night. Asim took to his Instagram stories to share the ordeal with fans and said he suffered injuries on his shoulder, knees and arms. However, he added that everything is "cool". 

"I was cycling right now. Some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Not from the front," Asim said in the video while showing the injury marks on his body. 

"Everything is cool, I still don't give up," he added. 

The video has taken over social media. Fans of Asim are wishing him a speedy recovery and also expressed their anger over the attack on him. 

#GetWellSoonAsim is currently trending on Twitter:

On the work front, Asim is awaiting the release of his music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who was also part of 'Bigg Boss 13'. 

Tags:
asim riazAsim Riaz injuredbigg boss 13 asim riazAsim Riaz attacked
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares her WhatsApp chat with actor: You loved us so dearly
  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M54S

Badi Bahas on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case