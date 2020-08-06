Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz suffers injuries after being attacked on streets while cycling

New Delhi: Actor-model Asim Riaz of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame was allegedly attacked by some unknown people while he was cycling on the streets on Wednesday night. Asim took to his Instagram stories to share the ordeal with fans and said he suffered injuries on his shoulder, knees and arms. However, he added that everything is "cool".

"I was cycling right now. Some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Not from the front," Asim said in the video while showing the injury marks on his body.

"Everything is cool, I still don't give up," he added.

The video has taken over social media. Fans of Asim are wishing him a speedy recovery and also expressed their anger over the attack on him.

Instagram story of @imrealasim , He was attacked by some goons from behind while he was cycling,they were in bike.Nothing serious but he sustained some wounds .Wishing you speedy recovery Asim,please complain to police #AsimRiaz @realhimanshi @Rac57Riaz pic.twitter.com/zMFl4dIPRH — Team AsiManshi (@TeamAsiManshiFC) August 5, 2020

#GetWellSoonAsim is currently trending on Twitter:

Mera dil mere moo me aagya hai, Literally I'm shivering right now, after seeing what happened to #AsimRiaz

Mai bayaan nahi karskta.

Asim is smiling after all that,

Peeche se maara hai haivaano ne,

Saamne se aate na #AsimSquad #GetWellSoonAsim

I hope he stays safe. pic.twitter.com/X5MIUM8htx — Fardeen Jawed (@FardeenJawed) August 5, 2020

Wish u a speedy recovery @imrealasim

Really humanity is dead#GetWellSoonAsim — KanupriyaSidNaaz Lover (@kanu_kps) August 5, 2020

Stay strong and we know you are a fighter. Proud of you. That smile speaks a lot. #GetWellSoonAsim pic.twitter.com/sOnIUBqDok — Spandana #DilKoMaineDiKasam (@SpanSim15) August 5, 2020

They attacked him from behind it means they did it intentionally this was planned

But what would have happen if they were carrying a weapon they could have harmed him more

Asim Needs Security, it shouldn't be taken lightly -_-#GetWellSoonAsim — (@saeeda_j) August 5, 2020

On the work front, Asim is awaiting the release of his music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who was also part of 'Bigg Boss 13'.