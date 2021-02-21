Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Top 5 finalists await their big moment

21 February 2021, 21:22 PM
Salman Khan connects with Madhuri Dixit via video call, talks about his new upcoming show 'Dance Deewane'.
21 February 2021, 21:15 PM
.@BeingSalmanKhan kar rahe hai finalists ke gharwalon se mulaakaat.
21 February 2021, 21:10 PM
Salman Khan mentions Shah Rukh Khan on stage, says 'Ik Tarfa Pyaar Ki Taakat' dialogue from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.
21 February 2021, 21:05 PM
Salman Khan begins the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale episode on a high. Gives a flashback to who all made exits and came back as wild cards on the show.
21 February 2021, 21:02 PM
Jasmin Bhasin joins the #PawriHoRahiHai trend, introduces former contestants, welcomes Salman Khan on stage.
21 February 2021, 20:56 PM
Former contestants of Bigg Boss 14 season will once again be back on the stage as Salman Khan indulges in a fun chit-chat with them.
Aaj raat #SonaliPhogat, @BeingSalmanKhan, @dthevirus31 aur @TheTusharKalia karenge #BB14 ke stage par masti, apne andaaz mein.
Dekhiye inhein aaj raat 9 baje, #BB14GrandFinale mein.
Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.
21 February 2021, 20:38 PM
Dabangg aur Veeru ki jodi ne kar diya #BB14 ke stage par dhamaal. Aaj raat dekhiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur @aapkadharam ke comic andaaz.
Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.
21 February 2021, 20:38 PM
The stage is set for Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale. The legendary superstar Dharmendra, actor Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi will be seen on stage with host Salman Khan. The episode will begin at 9 pm.