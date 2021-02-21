Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Top 5 finalists await their big moment

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows Bigg Boss 14 will finally get the season's winner tonight. The stage is set for the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale with superstar Salman Khan playing the perfect host and dost. The top 5 finalists Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are vying for the trophy.

Fans are divided over winners name - TV star Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya have amassed a massive following online. The competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season.