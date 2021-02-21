हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Top 5 finalists await their big moment

Fans are divided over winners name - TV star Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya have amassed a massive following online. The competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 21, 2021 - 21:26
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows Bigg Boss 14 will finally get the season's winner tonight. The stage is set for the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale with superstar Salman Khan playing the perfect host and dost. The top 5 finalists Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are vying for the trophy. 

Fans are divided over winners name - TV star Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya have amassed a massive following online. The competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season.

Here are the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: 

 

21 February 2021, 21:22 PM

Salman Khan connects with Madhuri Dixit via video call, talks about his new upcoming show 'Dance Deewane'. 

21 February 2021, 21:15 PM

21 February 2021, 21:10 PM

Salman Khan mentions Shah Rukh Khan on stage, says 'Ik Tarfa Pyaar Ki Taakat' dialogue from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

21 February 2021, 21:05 PM

Salman Khan begins the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale episode on a high. Gives a flashback to who all made exits and came back as wild cards on the show. 

21 February 2021, 21:02 PM

Jasmin Bhasin joins the #PawriHoRahiHai trend, introduces former contestants, welcomes Salman Khan on stage. 

21 February 2021, 20:56 PM

Former contestants of Bigg Boss 14 season will once again be back on the stage as Salman Khan indulges in a fun chit-chat with them. 

21 February 2021, 20:38 PM

21 February 2021, 20:38 PM

The stage is set for Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale. The legendary superstar Dharmendra, actor Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi will be seen on stage with host Salman Khan. The episode will begin at 9 pm.

Must Watch

PT25M51S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Shaheen Bagh will reveal the secret of terrorist funding?