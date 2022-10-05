NewsLifestylePeople
KILI PAUL

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul enters 'Bigg Boss 16', dances to 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast'

Bigg Boss 16 episode update: Recently Kili Paul's video with Abdu Rozik went viral on social media in which they were seen grooving to Salman Khan's song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:43 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul enters 'Bigg Boss 16', dances to 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast'

Mumbai: Internet sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania will be seen entering reality show "Bigg Boss" in its 16th edition. Kili is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema and they are quite popular on social media.

Inside "Bigg Boss 16", he will be making reels and he is entering for performing a task with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Recently his video with Abdu went viral on social media in which they were seen grooving to Salman Khan's song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be getting a special power from Bigg Boss through which she will relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing household chores and give it to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she advised Manya Singh to cook as per her convenience without caring what the captain is saying.

"Bigg Boss 16" airs on Colors.

 

Live Tv

Kili PaulKili Paul newsBigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16Tanzanian influencerBigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'