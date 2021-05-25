Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli pens a heartfelt note for her late brother on National Brother’s Day!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her 29 years old brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4, cannot stop missing her sibling.

The actress, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for reality adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to her Instagram stories on Monday (May 24), that is National Brother’s Day, to share how much she misses her brother.

Sharing a picture with him on her stories, the 25-years-old wrote, “#happybrothersday <heart emoji> you have no idea how much I miss you It's you all around me all the time I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you <crying emoji>”.

Nikki’s brother Jatin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia. He succumbed to death on May 4, 2021.

Earlier, Nikki had shared that she will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite her personal tragedy as her brother was really excited about it. The actress also slammed the haters who accused her of enjoying post her brother’s demise.

Nikki, who was very close to her brother, often posts about him. Nikki had also earlier contracted COVID-19 in March and had later tested negative for the disease.