हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli pens a heartfelt note for her late brother on National Brother’s Day!

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her 29 years old brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4, cannot stop missing her sibling.

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli pens a heartfelt note for her late brother on National Brother’s Day!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her 29 years old brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4, cannot stop missing her sibling.

The actress, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for reality adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to her Instagram stories on Monday (May 24), that is National Brother’s Day, to share how much she misses her brother.

Sharing a picture with him on her stories, the 25-years-old wrote, “#happybrothersday <heart emoji> you have no idea how much I miss you It's you all around me all the time I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you <crying emoji>”.

Nikki’s brother Jatin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia. He succumbed to death on May 4, 2021.

Earlier, Nikki had shared that she will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite her personal tragedy as her brother was really excited about it. The actress also slammed the haters who accused her of enjoying post her brother’s demise.

Nikki, who was very close to her brother, often posts about him. Nikki had also earlier contracted COVID-19 in March and had later tested negative for the disease.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nikki TamboliBigg BossKhatron ke KhiladiNikki Tamboli brotherNational Brother's DayCOVID-19
Next
Story

He is 'mama's lil Ladoo': Sameera Reddy on son's birthday

Must Watch

PT14M59S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day