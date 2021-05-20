Nikki Tamboli brings back 'Baywatch' vibes in a hot black bikini, poses with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh - Pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is back to hogging the limelight. Currently, in Cape Town for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', the stunner is having a time of her life. She has been sharing jaw-dropping pictures on social media and we are loving it.

Nikki Tamboli recently posed with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh by the beach, bringing back Baywatch vibes. Donning a stunning black bikini, Nikki Tamboli posed for clicks. She wrote in the caption: My very own desi boys in cape town @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713 @colorstv #kkk11 #nikkitamboli #capetown #fun #shoot #beachlife #sunnyday Styled by- @stylebysaachivj @angel_croshet @vanita_parihar01

Isn't she looking smouldering?.

Recently, the buzz doing rounds is that Nikki has been eliminated from the show already. It all started after she dropped a 'can’t wait to have fun with you guys again, misssssing you' comment on KKK11 contestant and singer Aastha Gill's Instagram post. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

On the personal front, Nikki lost her brother Jatin Tamboli, 29, to the deadly novel coronavirus on May 4, 2021. Nikki’s brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia. She had shared a long heartfelt note on her brother's demise.

Nikki Tamboli also tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The actress recovered from the virus in April.