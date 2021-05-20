हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli brings back 'Baywatch' vibes in a hot black bikini, poses with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh - Pics

Nikki Tamboli recently posed with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh by the beach, bringing back Baywatch vibes. 

Nikki Tamboli brings back &#039;Baywatch&#039; vibes in a hot black bikini, poses with &#039;desi boys&#039; Varun Sood and Vishal Singh - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is back to hogging the limelight. Currently, in Cape Town for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', the stunner is having a time of her life. She has been sharing jaw-dropping pictures on social media and we are loving it. 

Nikki Tamboli recently posed with 'desi boys' Varun Sood and Vishal Singh by the beach, bringing back Baywatch vibes. Donning a stunning black bikini, Nikki Tamboli posed for clicks. She wrote in the caption: My very own desi boys in cape town @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713  @colorstv #kkk11 #nikkitamboli #capetown #fun #shoot #beachlife #sunnyday Styled by- @stylebysaachivj @angel_croshet @vanita_parihar01

Isn't she looking smouldering?. 

Recently, the buzz doing rounds is that Nikki has been eliminated from the show already. It all started after she dropped a 'can’t wait to have fun with you guys again, misssssing you' comment on KKK11 contestant and singer Aastha Gill's Instagram post. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aastha Gill (@aasthagill)

On the personal front, Nikki lost her brother Jatin Tamboli, 29, to the deadly novel coronavirus on May 4, 2021. Nikki’s brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia. She had shared a long heartfelt note on her brother's demise. 

Nikki Tamboli also tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The actress recovered from the virus in April.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nikki TamboliVarun SoodVishal SinghKhatron Ke Khiladi 11KKK11nikki tamboli eliminatedNikki Tamboli picsbikininikki tamboli bikini
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmum Dutta in trouble, case against actress for using 'casteist slur'

Must Watch

PT14M3S

Cyclone Tauktae: High-level committee to probe how ONGC vessel was stranded