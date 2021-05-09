Nikki Tamboli hits back at trolls slamming her for ‘enjoying’ just days after brother’s death

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her 29-year-old brother Jatin on May 4, took to Instagram to slam trolls who shamed her for enjoying life just days after her brother’s demise.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday (May 8), the actress wrote she too deserves happiness in her life and her family also wants that for her.

“Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” read Nikki’s note.

Nikki is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for adventure reality show Khatron ke Khiladi. The actress has been posting Instagram stories from South Africa.

Earlier, the actress also posted a long note on how her family is most important to her and that despite her personal loss, she will be participating in Khatron ke khiladi as it is something that her brother really wanted for her.

Nikki wrote in her post, “my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything.”

The actress ended her note with, “I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever.”

Nikki’s brother Jatin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia.