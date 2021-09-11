हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat has soft corner for Divya Agarwal?, here's what Shamita Shetty feels!

Bigg Boss OTT house is full of ups and downs. At times, we drool over the cute chemistry of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat but in another second they talk about parting ways. 

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT house is full of ups and downs. At times, we drool over the cute chemistry of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat but in another second they talk about parting ways. 

Well, this house is a confusing place.

Although, time and again Shamita has shown that she is not happy when Raqesh talks to Divya Agarwal as she feels she tries to manipulate him against her.  But now the actress has confessed her feelings to her close friend Neha Bhasin regarding the bond which Raqesh shares with Divya.

In the recently released promo, Shamita can be seen talking to Neha that also spoke that she feels Raqesh has a soft corner for Divya and would have made a connection with her if she wouldn’t have been in the picture. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also expressed her friend that she is deeply hurt by his gesture and was crying infront of her. 

Often it's seen that Shamita has made her feelings about Divya very clear in front of Raqesh and have warned him about her fake nature but seems like Raqesh has also started playing his game. 

If given a chance, who will Raqesh support?? Her former connection Shamita or Divya? Well, only time will tell. Till then stay connected and keep watching this space for more updates regarding Bigg Boss OTT. 

 

