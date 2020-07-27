Birthday special: 10 times Kriti Sanon made the spotlight follow her with some million-dollar looks!

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today and social media is flooded with wishes from her fans and colleagues. However, this year, there is not much fan-fare over her birthday due to the sudden demise of his close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti is celebrating her 30th birthday today.
She has a fashionista in every sense and has proved it over the years. Every time she steps out, Kriti makes the spotlight follow her. She has million-dollar smile and her looks are to die for! The actress is quite popular on social media too and has a fan base of over 35 million followers.
On her birthday, we have collated her 10 looks when we were left awestruck!
Ganpati celebrations in my favorite outfit— a saree.. wearing a Baadla saree for the first time ☺️ by my fav @manishmalhotra05 Earrings- @tyaanijewellery Bangles- @minerali @aquamarine_jewellery Rings- @manubhaijewels Styled by @sukritigrover Makeup by @heemadattani Hair by @the.mad.hair.scientist : @kunalgupta91
On the work front, Kriti, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’, has ‘Mimi’ in the pipeline.
Happy birthday, Kriti Sanon!