Kriti Sanon

Birthday special: 10 times Kriti Sanon made the spotlight follow her with some million-dollar looks!

Kriti Sanon is a fashionista in every sense and has proved it over the years.

Birthday special: 10 times Kriti Sanon made the spotlight follow her with some million-dollar looks!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today and social media is flooded with wishes from her fans and colleagues. However, this year, there is not much fan-fare over her birthday due to the sudden demise of his close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti is celebrating her 30th birthday today. 

She has a fashionista in every sense and has proved it over the years. Every time she steps out, Kriti makes the spotlight follow her. She has million-dollar smile and her looks are to die for! The actress is quite popular on social media too and has a fan base of over 35 million followers. 

On her birthday, we have collated her 10 looks when we were left awestruck!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Lights, Camera, (Fan) & Action.. I miss you guys so much..#retrovibe

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Its all in the eyes.. 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She’s strong like whiskey But soft like wine..: @rohanshrestha

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

On the work front, Kriti, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’, has ‘Mimi’ in the pipeline. 

Happy birthday, Kriti Sanon!

Tags:
Kriti Sanonkriti sanon birthday specialkriti sanon birthdayKriti Sanon pics
