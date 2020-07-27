Birthday special: 10 times Kriti Sanon made the spotlight follow her with some million-dollar looks!

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today and social media is flooded with wishes from her fans and colleagues. However, this year, there is not much fan-fare over her birthday due to the sudden demise of his close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti is celebrating her 30th birthday today.

She has a fashionista in every sense and has proved it over the years. Every time she steps out, Kriti makes the spotlight follow her. She has million-dollar smile and her looks are to die for! The actress is quite popular on social media too and has a fan base of over 35 million followers.

On her birthday, we have collated her 10 looks when we were left awestruck!

On the work front, Kriti, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’, has ‘Mimi’ in the pipeline.

Happy birthday, Kriti Sanon!