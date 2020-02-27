हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan posts 'then' and 'now' pic of Ranbir Kapoor, lauds actor on Twitter

'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Mouni Roy plays a negative role for the first time on-screen.

Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan posts &#039;then&#039; and &#039;now&#039; pic of Ranbir Kapoor, lauds actor on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A day after sharing not one or two but four pictures from the sets of their upcoming film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has yet again posted a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor, lauding the 'Sanju' actor.

Big B posted a 'then' and 'now' picture collage with one from the 'Ajooba' movie sets and the present one from 'Brahmastra' sets. He tweeted: T 3453 - THEN and NOW .. तब और अब बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , 'ब्रहमास्त्र' के सेट पे!! 1990 to 2020 .."समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल"

From 1990 to 2020, Ranbir has evolved into a superstar and Amitabh Bachchan is still a magnanimous legend inspiring generations and all the aspiring actors.

'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Mouni Roy plays a negative role for the first time on-screen.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is the first part of the fantasy adventure trilogy. After much delay, it has finally locked a release date i.e December 4, 2020.

 

Amitabh BachchanRanbir KapoorbrahmastraBig B
