Bollywood news: Arjun Kapoor pledges contribution for coronavirus relief

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday pledged contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to make an announcement in this regard.

"India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens, we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I`m trying my best to help as many people possible by humbly contributing to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund," he wrote in the post.

The `Half Girlfriend` star will contribute to Give India, The Wishing Factory, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

Arjun further wrote, "We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support to the best of your abilities."

Other Bollywood celebrities that have pledged to donate generously and help the government in the battle against COVID-19 are Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and more.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.