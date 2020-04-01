Bollywood News: Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi check out his closet and this is what they have to say- Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is making the most of his quarantine break amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. While everyone is home and can't really meet people outside, KJo is enjoying his family time with kids and mommy.

In his recent video shared on Instagram, Karan's twin babies - Yash and Roohi checked out stylish daddy's closet and guess what? Well, the kids didn't look very impressed KJo's wardrobe.

Watch the amazing video here:

When papa KJo asked Roohi, "Do you like Dada's clothes'? She gave a curt reply by saying 'No'. Then he turned to Yash and asked 'What should Dada wear then? The little munchkin said 'simple clothes'.

Karan Johar couldn't help but burst into a fit of laughter. Well, the kids really know it sometimes!

The 47-year-old Dharma Productions honcho became a father to twin babies - Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Yash was named after Karan's father the late legendary filmmaker and Dharma Productions founder Yash Johar and Roohi's name came from his mother Hiroo.