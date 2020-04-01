हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Bollywood News: Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi check out his closet and this is what they have to say- Watch

When papa KJo asked Roohi, "Do you like Dada's clothes'? She gave a curt reply by saying 'No'. 

Bollywood News: Karan Johar&#039;s twins Yash-Roohi check out his closet and this is what they have to say- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is making the most of his quarantine break amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. While everyone is home and can't really meet people outside, KJo is enjoying his family time with kids and mommy. 

In his recent video shared on Instagram, Karan's twin babies - Yash and Roohi checked out stylish daddy's closet and guess what? Well, the kids didn't look very impressed KJo's wardrobe. 

Watch the amazing video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

When papa KJo asked Roohi, "Do you like Dada's clothes'? She gave a curt reply by saying 'No'. Then he turned to Yash and asked 'What should Dada wear then? The little munchkin said 'simple clothes'. 

Karan Johar couldn't help but burst into a fit of laughter. Well, the kids really know it sometimes!

The 47-year-old Dharma Productions honcho became a father to twin babies - Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Yash was named after Karan's father the late legendary filmmaker and Dharma Productions founder Yash Johar and Roohi's name came from his mother Hiroo. 

 

Tags:
Karan JoharYash JoharRoohi JoharKJo
Next
Story

This is a scary thing: Hollywood star Olivia Nikkanen tests positive for coronavirus

Must Watch

PT9M37S

34 attended markaj in nizamuddin from Maharashtra, 2 are corona positive