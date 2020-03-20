Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on 'Corona Stop Karo Na' gets a thumbs up from all!

New Delhi: Bollywood's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has once again made headlines for his 'monologue'. No, this time it is not on 'girlfriends' but on the novel Coronavirus spread. The actor shared the monologue video on his Instagram account and totally nailed it!

Kartik urged everyone to maintain social distancing and listen to the world leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump when they stress on it. He captioned it as: #CoronaStopKaroNa My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet.

The star, who has a massive fan following made this video to create awareness about the deadly COVID-19 which has claimed thousands of lives so far.

Fellow actors and other celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Guru Randhawa, Zareen Khan and many others lauded Kartik for his effort and dropped comments on his post.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.