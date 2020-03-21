Bollywood News: Ranbir Kapoor turns in-house photographer for girlfriend Alia Bhatt as they 'stay home and watch sunset'

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most talked about couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making the most of their time together while the movie shoots have been put on hold amid coronavirus outbreak. Alia recently took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture.

The photo had her looking at the beautiful sunset from her balcony and donot miss out on the caption which revealed who clicked her picture. Alia wrote: stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK

Well, the two have been dating for more than a year now and are often spotted together.

On the work front, the 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra'. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy which releasing on December 4, 2020. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Meanwhile, the novel deadly coronavirus has claimed several thousand lives globally.