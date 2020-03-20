हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Bollywood News: Ranveer Singh's '83' release put on hold amid coronavirus outbreak - Read statement

 



New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Ranveer Singh's next big project '83' release has been put on hold. The actor shared an official statement on his Instagram handle informing fans about the delay and future course of action. 

Ranveer's caption reads, 83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon! @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @_kaproductions @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and it is based on the historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory of India. Ranveer plays the legendary player Kapil Dev in the biopic.

The film was slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020 but the release date has been put on hold.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan released a monologue on practising social distancing during this time of crisis as it is imperative to combat the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. 

 

