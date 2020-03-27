Bollywood News: Social distancing brings Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif closer, and this post is proof!

New Delhi: Who thought social distancing would bring two of the biggest female superstars of Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif together (even if it's virtually)! Amid the 21-day lockdown called out by the government for fighting the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

And guess what? Deepika Padukone, who is amid social distancing is seen sharing posts on social media like eating healthy food to workout tips surprised netizens with her latest post. She reposted Katrina Kaif's Instagram post where she is seen washing the dishes urging all to do the same while staying inside the house.

Deepika wrote: I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19

Looks like, Dippy darling too wanted to share a similar video but instead reposted this one with a hilarious caption.

Kat was quick to drop the comment: haahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff )Haha stay safe .... love u guys

Many other celebs too commented on Deepika's post.

A few fans were so happy to see this camaraderie on the virtual world that they expressed their desire to see both the leading ladies cast together in a movie.

Now, how about that?

If not anything else, this social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak has certainly got these two closer, period.