Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela flaunts her bareback in a new pic, sets mercury soaring - all because she's 'bored'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, Urvashi Rautela is surely keeping the Instagram buzzing amid lockdown with her scintillating throwack videos and pictures. So, while she was feeling all bored at home, the actress decided to share yet another mind-blowing picture with the fans.

This time, she flaunted her bareback in the picture with the caption: bored in the house and i’m in the house bored

Her pictures often break the internet sending netizens into a tizzy.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She was recently in news for copying a tweet review of an international author-journalist named John Paul Brammer (JP Brammer). The former beauty queen's appreciation post for Oscar-winning South Korean film 'Parasite' was a word-to-word copy of what Brammer had tweeted days back.

An internet user pointed out the similarity between the two tweets and tagged Brammer on the post, who in fact was amused to find it.