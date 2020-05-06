Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela reveals dancing secrets in her new virtual TikTok masterclass - Watch

The COVID-19 virus made everyone to sit back at home and help the country to fight against the pandemic. At a time like this, you all have to stay strong and stay positive, so that you don't feel low and can take care of your health.

You can do whatever you want to do to make yourself busy, be it working out at home, dancing, doing yoga, painting anything everything that your mind says. As our Bollywood celebrities are also hooking up with the same format and passing out the message through there social media.

From Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, and many Celebrities are doing there a bit to create awareness and spend their time during this lockdown. There is one more celebrity joining the bandwagon. Actress Urvashi Rautela took up this initiative to teach people and engage them via her dance Masterclass through TikTok.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and informed her fans about her dance Masterclass. Yes, you heard it right, now Urvashi will be giving a dance master class to all the people who want to learn dance and loss their weight, here you have a chance to get a double benefit, and all this thing Urvahsi is doing for a social cause. Urvashi kept this session free for all the people who want to lose their weight and learn dance can join her. In the session, she will be teaching you Zumba, Tabata, Latin dance.

Urvashi Rautela will be giving this dance master class once every week, she has 8 Million followers on TikTok and recently she crossed 25 million on Instagram, where she influences her fans through social message and entertains them through her dance moves and acting skills.

For Urvashi from expressing motivational messages and sharing essential handwashing tips to providing some much-needed distraction. She is also in collaboration with King Bach, Logan Paul, Hannah Stocking, and many others, and has a huge Hollywood following too.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Helmed by director Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled.