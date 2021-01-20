हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Bhasin

Bollywood probably does not understand my worth: Neha Bhasin

"I think this is the right time for independent music. I think the time will come when film music will have more to do with background score. The indie scene will grow again. The lockdown has changed a lot of things including the way people perceive art today. I started my career as a pop star and playback singing was never my priority," she claimed.

Bollywood probably does not understand my worth: Neha Bhasin

New Delhi: Singer Neha Bhasin has lately been concentrating on an independent music career lately. She feels Bollywood probably does not understand her worth as an artiste.

"I do not want to sing a random song, just because it is of a Bollywood film. I do not want to sing something if my heart is not in it. Having said that, I think so far all the songs I sang are massive hits because they are some of the great compositions and lyrically good. I think Bollywood probably does not understand my worth, it never did. I really made peace with that," Neha told IANS.

The singer, who has delivered Bollywood hits such as "Kuch khaas", "Dhunki" and "Jag ghoomeya", however feels there is no dearth of good composers in the Hindi film industry.

"I would say there are some of the good music directors like Vishal and Shekhar and Salim-Suleman. People like them are making good music and are interested in working with me. But in the last one year, not much original music happened in Bollywood, it is all about remix. I do not want to do that, I have no reason to sing such songs, really," she said.

Neha started her journey as a singer with the Channel [V] all-girls pop band Viva before going solo.

Recently, Neha released her new music video Tu ki jaane, in which she not only lends her voice but also appears in the video alongside model Bardeep Dhiman.

"I think this is the right time for independent music. I think the time will come when film music will have more to do with the background score. The indie scene will grow again. The lockdown has changed a lot of things including the way people perceive art today. I started my career as a pop star and playback singing was never my priority," she claimed.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha BhasinNeha Bhasin songsBollywood
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her curves in a shimmering fuchsia pink dress, video goes viral - Watch
  • 1,05,95,660Confirmed
  • 1,52,718Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan accepted the demand of theater owners