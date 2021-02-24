Bollywood Superstar Rajkummar Rao launches 'Neelkanth' by IRS Officers, Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg

Getting your debut work launched by a Bollywood Star in one of the premium bookstores of the country may be a fantasy for a score of authors. But not just getting their book launched by the Bollywood Superstar, Rajkumar Rao in Title Waves, Bandra; the IRS Officers; Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg found the wish of the renowned actor to be a part of the film based on their debut work; Neelkanth.

The famed actor further stated his quest for good stories and added that Neelkanth’s storyline has excited him a lot as an actor. Neelkanth: Truth, Lies, Deceit & Murder is a fast-paced crime-mystery-thriller that has been published by Leadstart Publishing.

Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg are engineers who were batch mates during their training period of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and now, they both work as IRS officers, praising them for managing their busy schedules for writing the book, Rao said, “Both of them are civil servants, so it feels nice to see that apart from doing their job they are following their passion of writing. I am sure it was tough for them because they told me that they used to write drafts of the book in the middle of daily travelling, so hats off to their passion. It’s a mystery thriller about a cop in Delhi, so the concept of this book itself excited me a lot. After knowing both of them and after knowing its basic storyline, I am looking forward to reading it.”

Sharing his feeling after Rao came to the book launch event, Rajeev Garg said, “It was difficult for us to think that Rajkummar Rao will come for our book launch event but I am glad that he accepted the invitation very humbly and gracefully, so we both are very grateful to him.”

Satyam Srivastava added, “I was shocked when I heard that Rajkummar Rao agreed to come to this event. It was like a dream come true moment for us. We are humbled that he came and it was a very nice experience interacting with him.”

After Rajkummar Rao said that he would like to be a part of the film which will be based on Neelkanth, Malini Nair, Executive Director, Leadstart says about the book, "Neelkanth is a fast-paced thriller with a unique storyline and very interesting characters. We are already in talks with a few production houses and OTT platforms for the screen adaptation of Neelkanth.

