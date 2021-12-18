हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor misses 'his heart' Sridevi, shares loved-up pic from happier times

Film producer Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for his ladylove and late actress Sridevi on Instagram on Saturday (December 18).

Boney Kapoor misses &#039;his heart&#039; Sridevi, shares loved-up pic from happier times
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Producer Boney Kapoor, who recently joined Instagram, has actively been sharing pictures with his beloved family members. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Boney shared an adorable picture with his late wife and actor Sridevi.

In the picture, Sridevi, dressed in a coat and a scarf, can be seen smiling, with her arms locked with Boney`s, who is smiling along with her. He added the caption, "My heart," along with a string of red heart emoticons.

 

Fans poured in love-filled comments on the post."The best couple," a social media user wrote."Miss you always ma`am," another added.

Previously, Boney had posted another picture featuring his entire family and captioned it as, "My strength."Before that, he shared a picture in which he could be seen posing with his children -- Anshula, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi.

He penned the caption, "My wealth".

 

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.

Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boney KapoorSrideviJanhvi KapoorKhushi Kapoor
Next
Story

Ahead of Ranveer Singh's '83 release, south star Kichcha Sudeepa film - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Covovax gets emergency use approval