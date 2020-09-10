हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhumi Pednekar

Both Dolly and Kitty, just break any kind of social conditioning: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has impressed the fans and critics alike with her performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others. She is now gearing up for the release of her next Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Both Dolly and Kitty, just break any kind of social conditioning: Bhumi Pednekar on &#039;Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has impressed the fans and critics alike with her performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others. She is now gearing up for the release of her next Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

“I’m hugely grateful to the audiences for showering so much love on my films and me. An actor always wants to be appreciated for his or her work and their love is a huge validation that I’m choosing the right films and picking the right roles. Every actor wants their films to do well and I’m glad that my films have worked. I hope Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare receives a lot of love from audiences too!", said Bhumi.

The actress added, "Till now, with the line-up of releases that I had, these girls (characters played by Bhumi) still fit the moral boundaries that were set up. But Dolly and Kitty both, they just break any kind of social conditioning. I just felt like this girl is truly a part of new India. This is exactly what new India is. We are vocal, we speak up for what we want, we are ambitious survivors, we are go-getters and that's exactly what Kitty is. But at the same time, we are still connected with our roots, we are still connected with our values and our culture and this character exactly signifies that."

 

Bhumi Pednekar
