Brad Pitt: I lose it at times... I'm human

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has confessed that he is not always easygoing, and says he loses his cool from time to time.

Pitt made the confession to his former "Legends of the Fall" co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, reports usmagazine.com.

When Hopkins calls him "as easygoing as ever", Pitt responded: "Pretty much, it's my gliding speed."

"But I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel... I'm human," he added.

Although Pitt didn't give any examples, there have been several reports claiming that he had an altercation with son Maddox, 18, in September 2016, after which actress Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from the "Ad Astra" actor.

During their marriage, Pitt and Jolie, who also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11, would have heated, screaming fights, a source had told Us Weekly previously.

In his conversation with Hopkins, 81, Pitt also opened up about turning mistakes into lessons.

"I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it," he said.

He also discussed atonement during the interview.

"We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting," the actor said.