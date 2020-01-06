हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at Golden Globes 2020

Suited up in a black tuxedo, Hollywood`s handsome hunk Brad Pitt held his third Golden Globe Award on Sunday.

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at Golden Globes 2020

Washington D.C: Suited up in a black tuxedo, Hollywood`s handsome hunk Brad Pitt held his third Golden Globe Award on Sunday.

The actor received the award in the supporting role in motion picture category for his portrayal of the stunt double of Leonardo DiCaprio`s character in the film `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`.

The film `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` is set in Los Angeles of 1969 and revolves around the life of an actor and his stunt body double.

Pitt emerged victorious by defeating actors Al Pacino and Joe Pesci from Netflix`s `The Irishman`, Tom Hanks from `A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood` and Anthony Hopkins from `Two Popes`.The 56-years-old actor had earlier received Golden Globes in 1996 and 2014, for his movies `12 Monkeys` and `12 Years a Slave`, respectively. 

