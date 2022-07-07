NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

Brahmastra's Junoon aka Mouni Roy's bikini pics from poolside view set internet on fire!

Mouni Roy is an avid social media user who keeps her Insta fam updated with regular posts. Check out the photos which broke the internet:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

Brahmastra's Junoon aka Mouni Roy's bikini pics from poolside view set internet on fire!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy took the internet by storm with her hot poolside pictures in a two-piece bikini set. Several fan pages shared photos where Mon Mon (as she is fondly called) can be seen getting ready to hit the pool.

Mouni Roy is an avid social media user who keeps her Insta fam updated with regular posts. Check out the photos which broke the internet:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni will be seen playing the antagonist in this sci-fi thriller part 1 of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar some years back. Last month, director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster starring Mouni, introducing her character as 'Junoon'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's film brings together newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal parts in this movie by Dharma Productions. 

The film's production began about five years ago. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first instalment of a proposed three-part series.

Brahmastra Part 1, after much delay, will release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.

 

Mouni Roymouni roy trolledMouni Roy hot picsMouni Roy bikini picsbrahmastra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress