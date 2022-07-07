New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy took the internet by storm with her hot poolside pictures in a two-piece bikini set. Several fan pages shared photos where Mon Mon (as she is fondly called) can be seen getting ready to hit the pool.

Mouni Roy is an avid social media user who keeps her Insta fam updated with regular posts. Check out the photos which broke the internet:

Mouni will be seen playing the antagonist in this sci-fi thriller part 1 of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar some years back. Last month, director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster starring Mouni, introducing her character as 'Junoon'.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's film brings together newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal parts in this movie by Dharma Productions.

The film's production began about five years ago. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first instalment of a proposed three-part series.

Brahmastra Part 1, after much delay, will release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.