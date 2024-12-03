New Delhi: BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his beloved dog Yeontan, leaving fans devastated.

Taking to his social media handle, V began by addressing his fans, expressing his hope that they were enjoying a warm holiday season. "Hello ARMY, hope you are having a warm holiday? I'm glad the weather isn't hot yet!" he wrote. He continued, "It's been a long time since I've greeted the ARMY with a song. As well as Hyoshin's song with my favorite brother, and Canon with Tom Crosby, whom I admire so much. I remember the fun memories while preparing. So it's already December this year."

However, he quickly had a change in tone, "Actually, I'm posting this today because Yeontan recently went on a long trip with dogs. I thought a lot about how to tell the story, but I think it's right to tell all of you who have sent me so much love so far, so I decided to share the news."

V asked his fans to remember Yeontan with love, saying, "I would appreciate it if the ARMY could remind Yeontan to be happy even in the stars."

Concluding his emotional note, he wished his fans a warm end to the year. "I wish you a warm end of the year where you can say 'I love you' to the loved ones around you once more. I hope the ARMY members will always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you, thank you."

Earlier, Taehyung had spoken about Yeontan’s health struggles, revealing that the dog had a heart condition and had undergone two surgeries, both of which were unsuccessful. "Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice, but both times it was unsuccessful. Every time, he could have died during the surgery, but his will kept him alive," he shared.

taehyung about yeontan’s health last year-



: tan has a bad heart & had surgeries twice.

but both the times it was unsuccessful

he could’ve died during surgery, but his will kept him alive

i was so grateful that he fought for his life.



Rip yeontan you little fighter pic.twitter.com/iECi0Nq8Pw — (@layovermoods) December 2, 2024

In addition to his message, Taehyung shared touching pictures and videos of his time with Yeontan, capturing the deep bond between the two.

Notably, Yeontan was an eight-year-old Pomeranian who regularly appeared in V's social media posts and BTS content.

Fans expressed their sadness over the loss, sending heartfelt tributes and messages of comfort to V, as the ARMY rallied together to support their beloved idol during this difficult time.