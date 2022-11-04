Cancer-survivor Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma is on ventilator, multiple blood clots found in brain

NEW DELHI: Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was treated for and recovered from cancer not once but twice, is again come battling her health woes. As per the latest report, the actress recently suffered a massive stroke and has been admitted to a hospital in Howrah, where her condition is said to be severe.

A Telly Chakkar report stated that doctors found multiple clots in her brain, which deteriorated her condition further. The report added that while she has shown signs of improvement in the last few days, her health condition, however, continues to remain fragile. The report claimed that Aindrila Sharma is on a ventilator currently.

Aindrila had previously got operated on for critical surgery and underwent several chemotherapy sessions after which she was declared cancer-free by doctors. Post her recovery, Aindrila resumed her work and began shooting again.

However, her latest health condition has left her fans and loved ones completely shocked. Her fans have flogged her Instagram account and flooded the comment section with wishes and speedy recovery.

Aindrila Sharma recently featured in Zee Bangla Cinema Original film 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' and was seen in the role of Anirban Chakraborti's daughter. She has been a part of many OTT projects and also appeared in the role of lead actress in 'Jibon Jyoti', and 'And Jiyon Kathi'. She made her debut with the television show 'Jhumur' which featured Sabyasachi Chowdhury as the male lead. As per reports, she is dating Sabyasachi Chowdhury.