Urvashi Rautela

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela stuns in another white outfit in the French Riviera

Urvashi Rautela made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela stuns in another white outfit in the French Riviera

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela’s colour of choice seems to be white as she made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore another white outfit from her French Riviera outing. Urvashi opted for a flowy white dress by designer Dany Atrache.

Urvashi’s halter neck long silk off white dress made her look absolutely gorgeous. Commenting on the actress’s look, designer Dany Atrache said, "Urvashi Rautela is a phenomenon at Cannes Film Festival had to create magic for her first year".

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

The actress is now making her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone for a film which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. Urvashi will also soon be seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

