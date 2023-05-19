topStoriesenglish2610416
Cannes 2023: Raja Kumari Is 'Thrilled' About Her Debut In Manish Malhotra Outfit

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its star-studded lineup, carries immense star power, making it one of the grandest film festivals of the year.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for the chartbuster track 'City Slums' and recently dropped her album, 'The Bridge', is set for the prestigious ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

This will be the first time she will be attending the festival. Speaking of attending the Cannes 2023, she said: "I am thrilled to be a part of The Cannes Festival this year. I recognise that my music and my journey has inspired my audience. I hope I am able to represent everything that I have built. I want to embrace this opportunity entirely and it's an honour to share the carpet with the most influential names. We are all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and the work we create."

She further mentioned: "We're all here to celebrate the beauty of being an artist and for me, it's important to celebrate Indian couture. Wearing Manish Malhotra represents more than just clothing, it's our Indian pride."

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its star-studded lineup, carries immense star power, making it one of the grandest film festivals of the year. It is part of the 'Big Three Film Festivals' of Europe after Venice and Berlin International Film Festivals.

